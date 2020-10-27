Amara Raja Batt Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,935.82 crore, up 14.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,935.82 crore in September 2020 up 14.19% from Rs. 1,695.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.46 crore in September 2020 down 7.95% from Rs. 218.85 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.64 crore in September 2020 up 13.35% from Rs. 310.23 crore in September 2019.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.81 in September 2019.

Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 758.55 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 39.59% returns over the last 6 months and 15.95% over the last 12 months.