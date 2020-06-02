Amara Raja Batt Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,581.39 crore, up 0.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,581.39 crore in March 2020 up 0.94% from Rs. 1,566.73 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.65 crore in March 2020 up 14.5% from Rs. 119.34 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.26 crore in March 2020 up 3.56% from Rs. 248.42 crore in March 2019.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has increased to Rs. 8.00 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.99 in March 2019.

Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 652.40 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.19% returns over the last 6 months and 2.35% over the last 12 months.