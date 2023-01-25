Amara Raja Batt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,637.24 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,637.24 crore in December 2022 up 11.51% from Rs. 2,365.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.81 crore in December 2022 up 54.03% from Rs. 144.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 422.93 crore in December 2022 up 39.6% from Rs. 302.95 crore in December 2021.