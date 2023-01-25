English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amara Raja Batt Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,637.24 crore, up 11.51% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amara Raja Batteries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,637.24 crore in December 2022 up 11.51% from Rs. 2,365.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 222.81 crore in December 2022 up 54.03% from Rs. 144.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 422.93 crore in December 2022 up 39.6% from Rs. 302.95 crore in December 2021.

    Amara Raja Batteries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,637.242,699.462,365.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,637.242,699.462,365.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,824.181,739.911,701.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods53.85139.1268.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-120.49-2.40-107.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost160.37150.61129.30
    Depreciation114.52101.92102.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses322.47312.02289.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax282.34258.28181.87
    Other Income26.0723.6718.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax308.41281.95200.82
    Interest5.845.433.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax302.57276.52197.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax302.57276.52197.05
    Tax79.7674.3552.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities222.81202.17144.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period222.81202.17144.65
    Equity Share Capital17.0817.0817.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0411.848.47
    Diluted EPS13.0411.848.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.0411.848.47
    Diluted EPS13.0411.848.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited