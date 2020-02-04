Amara Raja Batt Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,747.81 crore, up 3.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,747.81 crore in December 2019 up 3.14% from Rs. 1,694.66 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 164.41 crore in December 2019 up 25.61% from Rs. 130.89 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.71 crore in December 2019 up 11.85% from Rs. 265.27 crore in December 2018.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has increased to Rs. 9.63 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.66 in December 2018.

Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 785.70 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.57% returns over the last 6 months and 1.77% over the last 12 months.