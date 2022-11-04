English
    Amara Raja Batt Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,700.47 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amara Raja Batteries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,700.47 crore in September 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 2,264.15 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 201.22 crore in September 2022 up 39.43% from Rs. 144.32 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 382.68 crore in September 2022 up 29.48% from Rs. 295.55 crore in September 2021.

    Amara Raja Batt EPS has increased to Rs. 11.78 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.45 in September 2021.

    Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 519.75 on November 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -25.17% over the last 12 months.

    Amara Raja Batteries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,700.472,620.532,264.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,700.472,620.532,264.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,739.911,584.551,484.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods139.21140.58117.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.92199.11-15.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost150.74133.80131.46
    Depreciation101.9296.3498.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses313.82301.04277.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax256.79165.11170.54
    Other Income23.9716.9926.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax280.76182.10196.98
    Interest5.434.583.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax275.33177.52193.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax275.33177.52193.42
    Tax74.1145.5149.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities201.22132.01144.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period201.22132.01144.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates201.22132.01144.32
    Equity Share Capital17.0817.0817.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.787.738.45
    Diluted EPS11.787.738.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.787.738.45
    Diluted EPS11.787.738.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

