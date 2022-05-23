Amara Raja Batt Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,180.96 crore, up 3.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,180.96 crore in March 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 2,102.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.85 crore in March 2022 down 47.8% from Rs. 189.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.15 crore in March 2022 down 32.24% from Rs. 348.49 crore in March 2021.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.09 in March 2021.

Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 529.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.96% returns over the last 6 months and -33.08% over the last 12 months.