Amara Raja Batt Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,180.96 crore, up 3.73% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amara Raja Batteries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,180.96 crore in March 2022 up 3.73% from Rs. 2,102.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.85 crore in March 2022 down 47.8% from Rs. 189.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.15 crore in March 2022 down 32.24% from Rs. 348.49 crore in March 2021.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.09 in March 2021.

Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 529.10 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.96% returns over the last 6 months and -33.08% over the last 12 months.

Amara Raja Batteries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,180.96 2,365.87 2,102.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,180.96 2,365.87 2,102.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,534.79 1,701.39 1,360.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 138.93 68.49 167.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -100.87 -107.68 -110.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 120.45 129.42 107.36
Depreciation 98.73 102.13 87.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 267.48 289.60 260.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.45 182.52 229.35
Other Income 15.97 18.95 32.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 137.42 201.47 261.44
Interest 4.62 3.77 2.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 132.80 197.70 258.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 132.80 197.70 258.69
Tax 33.95 52.40 69.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 98.85 145.30 189.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 98.85 145.30 189.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 98.85 145.30 189.38
Equity Share Capital 17.08 17.08 17.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.79 8.51 11.09
Diluted EPS 5.79 8.51 11.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.79 8.51 11.09
Diluted EPS 5.79 8.51 11.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
