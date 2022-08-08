 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amara Raja Batt Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,620.53 crore, up 38.93% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amara Raja Batteries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,620.53 crore in June 2022 up 38.93% from Rs. 1,886.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.01 crore in June 2022 up 6.37% from Rs. 124.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.44 crore in June 2022 up 4.43% from Rs. 266.64 crore in June 2021.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.27 in June 2021.

Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 504.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.90% returns over the last 6 months and -30.03% over the last 12 months.

Amara Raja Batteries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,620.53 2,180.96 1,886.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,620.53 2,180.96 1,886.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,584.55 1,534.79 1,248.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 140.58 138.93 148.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 199.11 -100.87 -97.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.80 120.45 117.98
Depreciation 96.34 98.73 96.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 301.04 267.48 218.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.11 121.45 153.73
Other Income 16.99 15.97 16.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.10 137.42 170.35
Interest 4.58 4.62 3.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 177.52 132.80 167.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 177.52 132.80 167.20
Tax 45.51 33.95 43.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 132.01 98.85 124.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 132.01 98.85 124.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 132.01 98.85 124.10
Equity Share Capital 17.08 17.08 17.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.73 5.79 7.27
Diluted EPS 7.73 5.79 7.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.73 5.79 7.27
Diluted EPS 7.73 5.79 7.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
