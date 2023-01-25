 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amara Raja Batt Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,637.76 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amara Raja Batteries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,637.76 crore in December 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 2,365.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 221.88 crore in December 2022 up 52.7% from Rs. 145.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.12 crore in December 2022 up 38.71% from Rs. 303.60 crore in December 2021.

Amara Raja Batteries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,637.76 2,700.47 2,365.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,637.76 2,700.47 2,365.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,824.18 1,739.91 1,701.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 53.85 139.21 68.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -120.57 -1.92 -107.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 160.59 150.74 129.42
Depreciation 114.52 101.92 102.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 325.11 313.82 289.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 280.08 256.79 182.52
Other Income 26.52 23.97 18.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 306.60 280.76 201.47
Interest 5.84 5.43 3.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 300.76 275.33 197.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 300.76 275.33 197.70
Tax 78.88 74.11 52.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 221.88 201.22 145.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 221.88 201.22 145.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 221.88 201.22 145.30
Equity Share Capital 17.08 17.08 17.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.99 11.78 8.51
Diluted EPS 12.99 11.78 8.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.99 11.78 8.51
Diluted EPS 12.99 11.78 8.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
