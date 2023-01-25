Amara Raja Batt Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,637.76 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,637.76 crore in December 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 2,365.87 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 221.88 crore in December 2022 up 52.7% from Rs. 145.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.12 crore in December 2022 up 38.71% from Rs. 303.60 crore in December 2021.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has increased to Rs. 12.99 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.51 in December 2021.

Read More