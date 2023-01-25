English
    Amara Raja Batt Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,637.76 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amara Raja Batteries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,637.76 crore in December 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 2,365.87 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 221.88 crore in December 2022 up 52.7% from Rs. 145.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 421.12 crore in December 2022 up 38.71% from Rs. 303.60 crore in December 2021.

    Amara Raja Batteries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,637.762,700.472,365.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,637.762,700.472,365.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,824.181,739.911,701.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods53.85139.2168.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-120.57-1.92-107.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost160.59150.74129.42
    Depreciation114.52101.92102.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses325.11313.82289.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax280.08256.79182.52
    Other Income26.5223.9718.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax306.60280.76201.47
    Interest5.845.433.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax300.76275.33197.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax300.76275.33197.70
    Tax78.8874.1152.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities221.88201.22145.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period221.88201.22145.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates221.88201.22145.30
    Equity Share Capital17.0817.0817.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9911.788.51
    Diluted EPS12.9911.788.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9911.788.51
    Diluted EPS12.9911.788.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
