Amal Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore, up 64.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore in September 2021 up 64.73% from Rs. 6.71 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021 down 88.95% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021 down 69.44% from Rs. 2.16 crore in September 2020.

Amal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2020.

Amal shares closed at 415.00 on October 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 129.60% over the last 12 months.