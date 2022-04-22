Amal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.57 crore, up 40.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.57 crore in March 2022 up 40.57% from Rs. 9.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2022 down 77.17% from Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 53.96% from Rs. 4.04 crore in March 2021.

Amal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2021.

Amal shares closed at 408.00 on April 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and 13.00% over the last 12 months.