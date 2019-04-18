Amal Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.89 crore, up 23.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.89 crore in March 2019 up 23.35% from Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2019 up 64.03% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2019 up 74.64% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2018.

Amal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.62 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.20 in March 2018.

Amal shares closed at 109.00 on April 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.20% returns over the last 6 months and -25.37% over the last 12 months.