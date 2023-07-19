Amal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore, down 61.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore in June 2023 down 61.64% from Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2023 up 13.07% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 13.33% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

Amal shares closed at 280.75 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.89% returns over the last 6 months and -2.41% over the last 12 months.