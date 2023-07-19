English
    Amal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore, down 61.64% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore in June 2023 down 61.64% from Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2023 up 13.07% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 up 13.33% from Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022.

    Amal shares closed at 280.75 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.89% returns over the last 6 months and -2.41% over the last 12 months.

    Amal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.198.6810.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.198.6810.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.365.318.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.060.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.510.520.66
    Depreciation0.390.390.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.752.143.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.870.38-2.12
    Other Income0.571.730.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.302.10-1.46
    Interest0.140.250.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.441.86-1.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.441.86-1.67
    Tax-0.420.61-0.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.021.25-1.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.021.25-1.17
    Equity Share Capital12.3612.369.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.820.68-1.24
    Diluted EPS-0.820.68-1.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.820.68-1.24
    Diluted EPS-0.820.68-1.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Amal #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

