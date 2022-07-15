Amal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore, up 290.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amal are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore in June 2022 up 290.51% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022 up 30.46% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 33.54% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.
Amal shares closed at 340.55 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Amal
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.92
|13.57
|2.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.92
|13.57
|2.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.74
|9.82
|1.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.04
|-0.26
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.54
|0.49
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.40
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.20
|2.19
|2.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.12
|0.89
|-2.46
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.57
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.46
|1.46
|-2.13
|Interest
|0.21
|0.56
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.67
|0.90
|-2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.67
|0.90
|-2.26
|Tax
|-0.50
|0.25
|-0.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|0.64
|-1.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|0.64
|-1.68
|Equity Share Capital
|9.43
|9.43
|9.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|0.68
|-1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|0.68
|-1.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|0.68
|-1.78
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|0.68
|-1.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
