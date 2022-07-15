 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Amal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore, up 290.51% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amal are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore in June 2022 up 290.51% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022 up 30.46% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 33.54% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.

Amal shares closed at 340.55 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.29% over the last 12 months.

Amal
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.92 13.57 2.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.92 13.57 2.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.74 9.82 1.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 -0.26 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.66 0.54 0.49
Depreciation 0.41 0.40 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.20 2.19 2.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.12 0.89 -2.46
Other Income 0.66 0.57 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.46 1.46 -2.13
Interest 0.21 0.56 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.67 0.90 -2.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.67 0.90 -2.26
Tax -0.50 0.25 -0.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.17 0.64 -1.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.17 0.64 -1.68
Equity Share Capital 9.43 9.43 9.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 0.68 -1.78
Diluted EPS -1.24 0.68 -1.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 0.68 -1.78
Diluted EPS -1.24 0.68 -1.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Amal #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.