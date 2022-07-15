Amal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore, up 290.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.92 crore in June 2022 up 290.51% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022 up 30.46% from Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 33.54% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.

Amal shares closed at 340.55 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.29% over the last 12 months.