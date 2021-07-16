Amal Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore, down 43.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore in June 2021 down 43.2% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021 down 255.17% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021 down 182.29% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2020.

Amal shares closed at 432.65 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.80% returns over the last 6 months and 185.39% over the last 12 months.