Amal Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore, down 43.2% Y-o-Y
July 16, 2021 / 06:14 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amal are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore in June 2021 down 43.2% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021 down 255.17% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021 down 182.29% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2020.
Amal shares closed at 432.65 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.80% returns over the last 6 months and 185.39% over the last 12 months.
|Amal
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.80
|9.66
|4.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.80
|9.66
|4.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.84
|3.30
|1.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|0.10
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.49
|0.47
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.55
|0.24
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.42
|2.36
|1.38
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.46
|3.18
|1.46
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.62
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.13
|3.80
|1.69
|Interest
|0.13
|0.18
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.26
|3.62
|1.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.26
|3.62
|1.51
|Tax
|-0.58
|0.80
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.68
|2.82
|1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.68
|2.82
|1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|9.43
|9.43
|9.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|3.00
|1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|3.00
|1.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.78
|3.00
|1.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.78
|3.00
|1.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited