Amal Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore, down 43.2% Y-o-Y

July 16, 2021
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amal are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.80 crore in June 2021 down 43.2% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2021 down 255.17% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021 down 182.29% from Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2020.

Amal shares closed at 432.65 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.80% returns over the last 6 months and 185.39% over the last 12 months.

Amal
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2.809.664.92
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.809.664.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.843.301.61
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.10-0.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.490.470.35
Depreciation0.550.240.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.422.361.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.463.181.46
Other Income0.330.620.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.133.801.69
Interest0.130.180.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.263.621.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.263.621.51
Tax-0.580.800.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.682.821.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.682.821.08
Equity Share Capital9.439.439.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.783.001.15
Diluted EPS-1.783.001.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.783.001.15
Diluted EPS-1.783.001.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 16, 2021 06:11 pm

