Amal Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore, down 48.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.92 crore in June 2020 down 48.5% from Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020 down 63.89% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2020 down 61.6% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2019.

Amal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.15 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.18 in June 2019.

Amal shares closed at 143.75 on July 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 7.32% returns over the last 6 months and -9.70% over the last 12 months.