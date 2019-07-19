Amal Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.56 crore, up 3.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.56 crore in June 2019 up 3.31% from Rs. 9.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2019 up 1.43% from Rs. 2.96 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2019 up 6.38% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2018.

Amal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2018.

Amal shares closed at 149.15 on July 18, 2019 (BSE) and has given 26.77% returns over the last 6 months and 13.25% over the last 12 months.