Amal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore, down 49.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore in December 2022 down 49.91% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 85.77% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 down 69.38% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.

Amal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in December 2021.

Amal shares closed at 284.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.10% over the last 12 months.