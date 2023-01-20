English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore, down 49.91% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore in December 2022 down 49.91% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 85.77% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2022 down 69.38% from Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021.

    Amal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in December 2021.

    Amal shares closed at 284.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.10% over the last 12 months.

    Amal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.0511.5216.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.0511.5216.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.808.298.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.040.260.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.560.590.55
    Depreciation0.390.390.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.072.292.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.26-0.304.15
    Other Income0.890.750.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.150.464.66
    Interest0.210.210.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.940.244.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.940.244.53
    Tax0.460.071.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.470.173.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.470.173.32
    Equity Share Capital9.439.439.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.183.53
    Diluted EPS0.500.183.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.183.53
    Diluted EPS0.500.183.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Amal #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm