Amal Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore, up 75.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.06 crore in December 2021 up 75.83% from Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021 down 9.62% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in December 2021 up 14.06% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2020.

Amal EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.53 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.90 in December 2020.

Amal shares closed at 419.50 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.10% returns over the last 6 months and 93.14% over the last 12 months.