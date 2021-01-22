Amal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore, up 31.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.14 crore in December 2020 up 31.24% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2020 up 169.6% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2020 up 63.33% from Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2019.

Amal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.45 in December 2019.

Amal shares closed at 189.45 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.70% returns over the last 6 months and 49.64% over the last 12 months.