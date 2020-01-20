Amal Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.96 crore, up 96.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.96 crore in December 2019 up 96.67% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2019 up 218.45% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2019 up 403.37% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2018.

Amal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.45 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.22 in December 2018.

Amal shares closed at 133.95 on January 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -15.86% returns over the last 6 months and 14.93% over the last 12 months.