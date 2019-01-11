Amal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, down 61.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amal are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in December 2018 down 61.02% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2018 down 137.54% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2018 down 123.54% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2017.
Amal shares closed at 129.85 on January 10, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|Amal
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.54
|9.19
|9.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.54
|9.19
|9.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.74
|3.29
|3.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|-0.01
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|0.48
|0.64
|0.63
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.22
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.11
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.40
|0.98
|0.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|3.97
|3.63
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.13
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|4.10
|3.69
|Interest
|0.60
|0.60
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.61
|3.50
|3.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.61
|3.50
|3.07
|Tax
|-0.46
|0.97
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.15
|2.54
|3.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.15
|2.54
|3.07
|Equity Share Capital
|9.43
|9.43
|9.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|2.69
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|2.69
|3.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|2.69
|3.37
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|2.69
|3.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited