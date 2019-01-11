Amal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, down 61.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in December 2018 down 61.02% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2018 down 137.54% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2018 down 123.54% from Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2017.

Amal shares closed at 129.85 on January 10, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.15% returns over the last 6 months and -32.86% over the last 12 months.