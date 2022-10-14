Amal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in September 2022 up 34.86% from Rs. 11.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 down 4344.35% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 down 980.65% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Amal shares closed at 321.00 on October 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.50% returns over the last 6 months and -25.45% over the last 12 months.