Amal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y

Oct 14, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amal are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in September 2022 up 34.86% from Rs. 11.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 down 4344.35% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 down 980.65% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.

Amal shares closed at 321.00 on October 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.50% returns over the last 6 months and -25.45% over the last 12 months.

Amal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 14.90 10.90 11.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 14.90 10.90 11.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.51 8.74 7.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 0.04 0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.86 0.66 0.55
Depreciation 2.02 0.41 0.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.17 3.34 2.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.75 -2.28 -0.16
Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.75 -2.26 -0.07
Interest 1.24 0.21 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.99 -2.46 -0.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.99 -2.46 -0.20
Tax -0.01 -0.66 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.98 -1.80 -0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.98 -1.80 -0.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.98 -1.80 -0.13
Equity Share Capital 9.43 9.43 9.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.35 -1.91 -0.14
Diluted EPS -6.35 -1.91 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.35 -1.91 -0.14
Diluted EPS -6.35 -1.91 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 14, 2022 06:11 pm
