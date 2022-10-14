Amal Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, up 34.86% Y-o-Y
October 14, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amal are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in September 2022 up 34.86% from Rs. 11.05 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2022 down 4344.35% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 down 980.65% from Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2021.
Amal shares closed at 321.00 on October 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.50% returns over the last 6 months and -25.45% over the last 12 months.
|Amal
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.90
|10.90
|11.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.90
|10.90
|11.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.51
|8.74
|7.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|0.04
|0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.86
|0.66
|0.55
|Depreciation
|2.02
|0.41
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.17
|3.34
|2.95
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.75
|-2.28
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.75
|-2.26
|-0.07
|Interest
|1.24
|0.21
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.99
|-2.46
|-0.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.99
|-2.46
|-0.20
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.66
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.98
|-1.80
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.98
|-1.80
|-0.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.98
|-1.80
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|9.43
|9.43
|9.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.35
|-1.91
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-6.35
|-1.91
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.35
|-1.91
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-6.35
|-1.91
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited