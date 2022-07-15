 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Amal Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.90 crore, up 290% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amal are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.90 crore in June 2022 up 290% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022 up 0.51% from Rs. 1.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2022 down 5.71% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2021.

Amal shares closed at 340.55 on July 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.29% over the last 12 months.

Amal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.90 13.57 2.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.90 13.57 2.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.74 9.82 1.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 -0.26 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.66 0.56 0.53
Depreciation 0.41 0.40 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.34 2.24 2.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.28 0.82 -2.51
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.26 0.84 -2.30
Interest 0.21 0.56 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.46 0.28 -2.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.46 0.28 -2.43
Tax -0.66 0.13 -0.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.80 0.14 -1.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.80 0.14 -1.81
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.80 0.14 -1.81
Equity Share Capital 9.43 9.43 9.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.91 0.15 -1.92
Diluted EPS -1.91 0.15 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.91 0.15 -1.92
Diluted EPS -1.91 0.15 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Amal #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 15, 2022 11:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.