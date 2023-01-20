Amal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore, up 13.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amal are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore in December 2022 up 13.09% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 250.37% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 113.84% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021.
Amal shares closed at 284.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.10% over the last 12 months.
|
|Amal
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.16
|14.90
|16.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.16
|14.90
|16.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.78
|12.51
|8.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.26
|0.08
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.86
|0.56
|Depreciation
|2.00
|2.02
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.34
|4.17
|2.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.64
|-4.75
|4.10
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.62
|-4.75
|4.11
|Interest
|1.27
|1.24
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.89
|-5.99
|3.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.89
|-5.99
|3.98
|Tax
|0.48
|-0.01
|1.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.38
|-5.98
|2.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.38
|-5.98
|2.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.38
|-5.98
|2.91
|Equity Share Capital
|9.43
|9.43
|9.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.64
|-6.35
|3.09
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-6.35
|3.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.64
|-6.35
|3.09
|Diluted EPS
|-4.64
|-6.35
|3.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited