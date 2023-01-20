Amal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore, up 13.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore in December 2022 up 13.09% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 250.37% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 113.84% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021.

Amal shares closed at 284.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.10% over the last 12 months.