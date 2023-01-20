 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore, up 13.09% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amal are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore in December 2022 up 13.09% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 250.37% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 113.84% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021.

Amal shares closed at 284.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.10% over the last 12 months.

Amal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.16 14.90 16.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.16 14.90 16.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.78 12.51 8.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.26 0.08 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.94 0.86 0.56
Depreciation 2.00 2.02 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.34 4.17 2.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.64 -4.75 4.10
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.62 -4.75 4.11
Interest 1.27 1.24 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.89 -5.99 3.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.89 -5.99 3.98
Tax 0.48 -0.01 1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.38 -5.98 2.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.38 -5.98 2.91
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.38 -5.98 2.91
Equity Share Capital 9.43 9.43 9.43
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.64 -6.35 3.09
Diluted EPS -4.64 -6.35 3.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.64 -6.35 3.09
Diluted EPS -4.64 -6.35 3.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm