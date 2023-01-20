English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: LIVE: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amal Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore, up 13.09% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore in December 2022 up 13.09% from Rs. 16.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 250.37% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 113.84% from Rs. 4.48 crore in December 2021.

    Amal shares closed at 284.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.10% over the last 12 months.

    Amal
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.1614.9016.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.1614.9016.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.7812.518.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.260.080.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.940.860.56
    Depreciation2.002.020.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.344.172.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.64-4.754.10
    Other Income0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.62-4.754.11
    Interest1.271.240.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.89-5.993.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.89-5.993.98
    Tax0.48-0.011.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.38-5.982.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.38-5.982.91
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.38-5.982.91
    Equity Share Capital9.439.439.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.64-6.353.09
    Diluted EPS-4.64-6.353.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.64-6.353.09
    Diluted EPS-4.64-6.353.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Amal #Dyes & Pigments #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm