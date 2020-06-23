Alufluoride Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore, up 3.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.82 crore in March 2020 up 3.09% from Rs. 16.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2020 up 55.77% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in March 2020 up 79.46% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019.

Alufluoride EPS has increased to Rs. 2.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.10 in March 2019.

Alufluoride shares closed at 121.70 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 42.76% returns over the last 6 months and 16.91% over the last 12 months.