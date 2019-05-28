Alufluoride Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore, up 15.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.32 crore in March 2019 up 15.45% from Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2019 down 32.26% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2019 down 36.18% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2018.

Alufluoride EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2018.

Alufluoride shares closed at 112.45 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -9.82% returns over the last 6 months and 4.27% over the last 12 months.