Alufluoride Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore, down 8.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.51 crore in June 2019 down 8.49% from Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in June 2019 up 3.31% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2019 down 4.23% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2018.

Alufluoride EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2018.

Alufluoride shares closed at 113.45 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 30.70% returns over the last 6 months and -16.21% over the last 12 months.