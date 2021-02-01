Alufluoride Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore, down 60.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.84 crore in December 2020 down 60.72% from Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020 down 129.93% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 down 108.7% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2019.

Alufluoride shares closed at 282.50 on January 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.92% returns over the last 6 months and 172.03% over the last 12 months.