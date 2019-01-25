Alufluoride Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.81 crore, up 33.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.81 crore in December 2018 up 33.6% from Rs. 11.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2018 down 18.87% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2018 down 15.54% from Rs. 1.93 crore in December 2017.

Alufluoride EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.88 in December 2017.

Alufluoride shares closed at 112.50 on January 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given 44.69% returns over the last 6 months and -14.29% over the last 12 months.