 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alps Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 97.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 97.74% from Rs. 92.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 15.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 132.81% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

Alps Industries shares closed at 2.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -52.17% returns over the last 6 months and -35.29% over the last 12 months.

Alps Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.09 12.90 92.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.09 12.90 92.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.61 10.88 58.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 1.99 11.50
Depreciation -- -- 1.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.97 2.01 21.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.67 -1.98 -0.38
Other Income 0.26 1.83 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -0.15 0.04
Interest 13.63 13.51 15.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.04 -13.65 -15.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -14.04 -13.65 -15.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.04 -13.65 -15.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.04 -13.65 -15.15
Equity Share Capital 39.11 39.11 39.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.59 -3.49 -3.87
Diluted EPS -3.59 -3.49 -3.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.59 -3.49 -3.87
Diluted EPS -3.59 -3.49 -3.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alps Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am