Alps Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 97.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 97.74% from Rs. 92.63 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 15.15 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 132.81% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.
Alps Industries shares closed at 2.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -52.17% returns over the last 6 months and -35.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Alps Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.09
|12.90
|92.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.09
|12.90
|92.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.61
|10.88
|58.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|1.99
|11.50
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|1.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.97
|2.01
|21.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-1.98
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.26
|1.83
|0.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.15
|0.04
|Interest
|13.63
|13.51
|15.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.04
|-13.65
|-15.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.04
|-13.65
|-15.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.04
|-13.65
|-15.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.04
|-13.65
|-15.15
|Equity Share Capital
|39.11
|39.11
|39.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.59
|-3.49
|-3.87
|Diluted EPS
|-3.59
|-3.49
|-3.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.59
|-3.49
|-3.87
|Diluted EPS
|-3.59
|-3.49
|-3.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited