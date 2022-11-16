Alps Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 97.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 97.74% from Rs. 92.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 15.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 132.81% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

Alps Industries shares closed at 2.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -52.17% returns over the last 6 months and -35.29% over the last 12 months.