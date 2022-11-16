English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alps Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore, down 97.74% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.09 crore in September 2022 down 97.74% from Rs. 92.63 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.04 crore in September 2022 up 7.3% from Rs. 15.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 132.81% from Rs. 1.28 crore in September 2021.

    Alps Industries shares closed at 2.20 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -52.17% returns over the last 6 months and -35.29% over the last 12 months.

    Alps Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.0912.9092.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.0912.9092.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.6110.8858.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.191.9911.50
    Depreciation----1.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.972.0121.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.67-1.98-0.38
    Other Income0.261.830.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.42-0.150.04
    Interest13.6313.5115.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.04-13.65-15.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.04-13.65-15.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.04-13.65-15.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.04-13.65-15.15
    Equity Share Capital39.1139.1139.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.59-3.49-3.87
    Diluted EPS-3.59-3.49-3.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.59-3.49-3.87
    Diluted EPS-3.59-3.49-3.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alps Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:11 am