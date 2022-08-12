Alps Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore, down 83.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore in June 2022 down 83.11% from Rs. 76.35 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 14.56 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 108.82% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.
Alps Industries shares closed at 2.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|Alps Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.90
|49.41
|76.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.90
|49.41
|76.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.88
|35.29
|47.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|10.19
|-1.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.99
|10.54
|10.41
|Depreciation
|--
|1.25
|1.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.01
|10.21
|18.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.98
|-18.06
|-0.56
|Other Income
|1.83
|1.77
|0.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-16.29
|0.42
|Interest
|13.51
|14.95
|14.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.65
|-31.25
|-14.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-7.64
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.65
|-38.89
|-14.56
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.65
|-38.91
|-14.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.65
|-38.91
|-14.56
|Equity Share Capital
|39.11
|39.11
|39.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.49
|-9.95
|-3.72
|Diluted EPS
|-3.49
|-9.95
|-3.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.49
|-9.95
|-3.72
|Diluted EPS
|-3.49
|-9.95
|-3.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited