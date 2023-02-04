 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alps Industries Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 98.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 98.3% from Rs. 84.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2022 up 12.51% from Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 38.78% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Alps Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.43 2.09 84.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.43 2.09 84.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.65 1.61 53.69
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 -- -0.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.19 11.23
Depreciation -- -- 1.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.99 0.97 20.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.34 -0.67 -2.42
Other Income 0.04 0.26 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.42 -1.71
Interest 13.79 13.63 15.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -14.08 -14.04 -17.11
Exceptional Items -- -- 1.01
P/L Before Tax -14.08 -14.04 -16.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.08 -14.04 -16.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.08 -14.04 -16.10
Equity Share Capital 39.11 39.11 39.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.60 -3.59 -4.12
Diluted EPS -3.60 -3.59 -4.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.60 -3.59 -4.12
Diluted EPS -3.60 -3.59 -4.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited