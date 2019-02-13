Alps Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 102.85 crore, up 22.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.85 crore in December 2018 up 22.34% from Rs. 84.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 up 100.52% from Rs. 32.42 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2018 up 109.78% from Rs. 9.92 crore in December 2017.

Alps Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.29 in December 2017.

Alps Industries shares closed at 2.85 on February 04, 2019 (NSE)