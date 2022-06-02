 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alps Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.41 crore, down 34.85% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.41 crore in March 2022 down 34.85% from Rs. 75.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.08 crore in March 2022 down 41.47% from Rs. 26.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022 up 39.04% from Rs. 21.67 crore in March 2021.

Alps Industries shares closed at 4.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)

Alps Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.41 84.04 75.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.41 84.04 75.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.29 53.69 46.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.19 -0.53 -0.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.54 11.23 11.02
Depreciation 1.25 1.23 1.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.37 20.84 40.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.23 -2.43 -23.85
Other Income 1.77 0.71 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.46 -1.72 -23.50
Interest 14.95 15.40 11.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.41 -17.12 -35.19
Exceptional Items -7.64 1.01 8.95
P/L Before Tax -37.06 -16.11 -26.24
Tax 0.02 -- 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -37.08 -16.11 -26.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -37.08 -16.11 -26.36
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -37.08 -16.10 -26.21
Equity Share Capital 39.11 39.11 39.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.47 -4.12 -6.74
Diluted EPS -9.47 -4.12 -6.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.47 -4.12 -6.74
Diluted EPS -9.47 -4.12 -6.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:11 pm
