Alps Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.41 crore, down 34.85% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.41 crore in March 2022 down 34.85% from Rs. 75.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.08 crore in March 2022 down 41.47% from Rs. 26.21 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022 up 39.04% from Rs. 21.67 crore in March 2021.
Alps Industries shares closed at 4.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)
|Alps Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.41
|84.04
|75.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.41
|84.04
|75.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.29
|53.69
|46.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.19
|-0.53
|-0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.54
|11.23
|11.02
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.23
|1.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.37
|20.84
|40.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.23
|-2.43
|-23.85
|Other Income
|1.77
|0.71
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.46
|-1.72
|-23.50
|Interest
|14.95
|15.40
|11.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.41
|-17.12
|-35.19
|Exceptional Items
|-7.64
|1.01
|8.95
|P/L Before Tax
|-37.06
|-16.11
|-26.24
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-37.08
|-16.11
|-26.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-37.08
|-16.11
|-26.36
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-37.08
|-16.10
|-26.21
|Equity Share Capital
|39.11
|39.11
|39.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.47
|-4.12
|-6.74
|Diluted EPS
|-9.47
|-4.12
|-6.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.47
|-4.12
|-6.74
|Diluted EPS
|-9.47
|-4.12
|-6.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
