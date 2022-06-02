Alps Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.41 crore, down 34.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.41 crore in March 2022 down 34.85% from Rs. 75.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.08 crore in March 2022 down 41.47% from Rs. 26.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022 up 39.04% from Rs. 21.67 crore in March 2021.

Alps Industries shares closed at 4.20 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)