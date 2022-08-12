 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alps Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore, down 83.11% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore in June 2022 down 83.11% from Rs. 76.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022 up 6.28% from Rs. 14.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 108.82% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.

Alps Industries shares closed at 2.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.96% over the last 12 months.

Alps Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.90 49.41 76.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.90 49.41 76.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.88 35.29 47.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 10.19 -1.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.99 10.54 10.41
Depreciation -- 1.25 1.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.01 8.37 18.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.98 -16.23 -0.57
Other Income 1.83 1.77 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -14.46 0.41
Interest 13.51 14.95 14.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.65 -29.41 -14.57
Exceptional Items -- -7.64 --
P/L Before Tax -13.65 -37.06 -14.57
Tax -- 0.02 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.65 -37.08 -14.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.65 -37.08 -14.57
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -13.65 -37.08 -14.57
Equity Share Capital 39.11 39.11 39.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.49 -9.47 -3.73
Diluted EPS -3.49 -9.47 -3.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.49 -9.47 -3.73
Diluted EPS -3.49 -9.47 -3.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alps Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.