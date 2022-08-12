Alps Industries Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore, down 83.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.90 crore in June 2022 down 83.11% from Rs. 76.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022 up 6.28% from Rs. 14.57 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 108.82% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.

Alps Industries shares closed at 2.35 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.16% returns over the last 6 months and -12.96% over the last 12 months.