Alps Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 98.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 98.3% from Rs. 84.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2022 up 12.55% from Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 38.78% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.