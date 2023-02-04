English
    Alps Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 98.3% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 98.3% from Rs. 84.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2022 up 12.55% from Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 38.78% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

    Alps Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.432.0984.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.432.0984.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.651.6153.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05---0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.1911.23
    Depreciation----1.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.990.9720.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.68-2.43
    Other Income0.040.260.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.42-1.72
    Interest13.7913.6315.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.08-14.04-17.12
    Exceptional Items----1.01
    P/L Before Tax-14.08-14.04-16.11
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.08-14.04-16.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.08-14.04-16.11
    Minority Interest--0.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-14.08-14.04-16.10
    Equity Share Capital39.1139.1139.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.60-3.59-4.12
    Diluted EPS-3.60-3.59-4.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.60-3.59-4.12
    Diluted EPS-3.60-3.59-4.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
