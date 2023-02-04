Alps Industries Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 98.3% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alps Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 98.3% from Rs. 84.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2022 up 12.55% from Rs. 16.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 38.78% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
Alps Industries shares closed at 2.05 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.64% returns over the last 6 months and -48.75% over the last 12 months.
|Alps Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.43
|2.09
|84.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.43
|2.09
|84.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.65
|1.61
|53.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|--
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.19
|11.23
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|1.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|0.97
|20.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.68
|-2.43
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.26
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.42
|-1.72
|Interest
|13.79
|13.63
|15.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.08
|-14.04
|-17.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.08
|-14.04
|-16.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.08
|-14.04
|-16.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.08
|-14.04
|-16.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.08
|-14.04
|-16.10
|Equity Share Capital
|39.11
|39.11
|39.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.60
|-3.59
|-4.12
|Diluted EPS
|-3.60
|-3.59
|-4.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.60
|-3.59
|-4.12
|Diluted EPS
|-3.60
|-3.59
|-4.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited