    Alpine Hsg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.37 crore, up 77.06% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alpine Housing Dev Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.37 crore in March 2023 up 77.06% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 555.21% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 up 126.85% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

    Alpine Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

    Alpine Housing Dev Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.078.3410.37
    Other Operating Income0.29----
    Total Income From Operations18.378.3410.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.110.771.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.442.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.552.643.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.450.670.70
    Depreciation0.190.190.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.820.620.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.261.030.79
    Other Income--0.350.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.261.380.94
    Interest0.450.590.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.810.780.32
    Exceptional Items0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Tax1.800.780.32
    Tax0.320.130.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.480.650.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.480.650.23
    Equity Share Capital17.3217.3217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.370.13
    Diluted EPS0.900.370.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.370.13
    Diluted EPS0.900.370.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

