Alpine Hsg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.37 crore, up 77.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.37 crore in March 2023 up 77.06% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2023 up 555.21% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2023 up 126.85% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

Alpine Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2022.

Alpine Hsg shares closed at 19.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)