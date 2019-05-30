Alpine Hsg Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore, down 26.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.27 crore in March 2019 down 26.06% from Rs. 11.18 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019 down 66.93% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2019 up 31.37% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2018.

Alpine Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2018.

Alpine Hsg shares closed at 19.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)