Alpine Hsg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore, up 40.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore in June 2023 up 40.37% from Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 up 504.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 48.84% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Alpine Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Alpine Hsg shares closed at 19.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)