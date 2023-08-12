English
    Alpine Hsg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore, up 40.37% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alpine Housing Dev Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.08 crore in June 2023 up 40.37% from Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 up 504.27% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 up 48.84% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

    Alpine Hsg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

    Alpine Hsg shares closed at 19.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)

    Alpine Housing Dev Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.0818.0711.45
    Other Operating Income--0.29--
    Total Income From Operations16.0818.3711.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.471.110.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.01--2.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.916.556.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.450.54
    Depreciation0.140.190.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.127.820.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.772.260.45
    Other Income0.37--0.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.142.260.67
    Interest0.490.450.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.651.810.10
    Exceptional Items0.000.00-0.03
    P/L Before Tax0.651.800.07
    Tax0.030.32-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.621.480.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.621.480.10
    Equity Share Capital17.3217.3217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.900.06
    Diluted EPS0.360.900.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.900.06
    Diluted EPS0.360.900.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alpine Housing Dev Corp #Alpine Hsg #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

