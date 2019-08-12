Alpine Hsg Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.80 crore, up 136.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.80 crore in June 2019 up 136.79% from Rs. 5.83 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2019 up 10.08% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2019 up 15.52% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2018.

Alpine Hsg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2018.

Alpine Hsg shares closed at 19.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)